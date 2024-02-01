Sherri Shepherd, Bellamy Young and more female celebrities exclusively told Us Weekly which beauty products they keep in their bag — and what they can’t live without.

“I always put those little things you have under your eyes [in my purse],” Shepherd, 56, exclusively told Us at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert on Wednesday, January 31. “[I] walk around with my little eye pads on.”

Shepherd revealed that she “always” keeps MAC’s chestnut lip liner and lipstick on hand as well, teasing she “probably has, like, 12 of them.”

Susan Lucci agreed with Shepherd, telling Us that in addition to concealer she can’t live without her lip liner. “If it’s in the brown family [and] if you got deserted on an island, you could also mush it around on your eyes,” Lucci, 77, joked, noting that it’s “multipurpose.”

Young, 53, said she is all about her eye makeup. “They will pry a brow pencil out of my cold dead hands,” she said with a laugh. “I must have a brow. That’s my bottom line. It’s brow and mascara. Dior brow. That’s the one I always have in my purse.”

Katherine McNamara revealed to Us on Wednesday that mascara is her top beauty product. When asked how she “preps” for a big event, the Walker: Independence actress, 28, said she keeps it simple.

Related: The Best Makeup-Free Moments of 2023: Nia Long, Anne Hathaway, More Through the years, fan-favorite stars have provided Us with major glam inspiration with perfect contours, glossy pouts, smokey eyes and vibrant highlights. Occasionally, however, Hollywood’s biggest names will ditch a full-faced beat for a no-makeup glow. Anne Hathaway stirred her social media followers into a frenzy in January 2023 when she shared a fresh-faced selfie […]

“I was always taught to clean your skin and moisturize it,” McNamara said, sharing, “I’ve got the same products that my grandma used.”

Shepherd told Us that she stays focused on being relaxed prior to a red carpet or work event. “I get a massage so I can chill out,” she explained.

Related: The Best Celebrity Haircuts, Colors and More New Styles of 2024 Celebrities are shaking up 2024 with hair makeovers. From cuts to colors and extensions, fan-favorite stars are providing Us with major beauty inspiration on the red carpet and beyond. Jennifer Aniston proved that layers are always a good idea when she graced the Golden Globes red carpet on January 7 with a subtle chop. Her […]

Yvonne Orji also told Us that a massage is a must, saying, “You get on the red eyes. I’m all around living and walking. If you all want to see me walk down this runway, I’ve got to be relaxed.”

Model Brandi Rhodes was in total agreement. “I absolutely would get a massage every week if I could figure it into my schedule,” Rhodes, 40, dished to Us. “Facials are great. Don’t miss out on a facial.”

Watch the exclusive Us Weekly video above to see how all your favorite stars prep for an event — and what they keep in their bags.