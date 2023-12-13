Sienna Miller is one of many celebrities changing the definition of maternity style with bump-baring and figure-hugging ensembles.

Miller, 41, who is expecting a baby with boyfriend Oli Green, made headlines in September when she attended the Vogue World: London celebration in a Schiaparelli two-piece that showed off her growing belly.

While the ivory ensemble — which debuted on the fashion house’s fall/winter 2023 runway and featured a sculpted cropped shirt and a billowing balloon skirt — has proven to be a look to remember, Miller admitted to initially being apprehensive about taking the major fashion risk.

“I was nervous about the idea of it,” Miller told Vogue in her winter 2024 cover story, adding, “But once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, ‘I’ll have that photo for the rest of my baby’s life.’”

Miller explained to Vogue that the style moment was an intentional statement directed at the shame she feels women who are pregnant at older ages sometimes experience.

Related: The Best Celebrity Bump-Baring Maternity Looks: Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller, More Stars including Suki Waterhouse, Rihanna, Sienna Miller have changed the definition of maternity style, making their baby bumps the focal point of an outfit. Waterhouse — who announced in November 2023 that she’s expecting her first baby with Robert Pattinson — flashed her belly while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. At the time, she […]

“I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke about my being older and having a baby,” Miller told Vogue, sharing that the Schiaparelli outfit was perhaps a way to show she’s “in on the joke.”

“It’s kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself,” she continued. “I’m constantly doing that.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Miller “accidentally” revealed that she and Green, 27, are expecting a daughter. The star is already the mother of 10-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge.

She opened up further about the surprise announcement when Chloe Malle, the host of Vogue’s podcast “The Run Through,” asked Miller whether Marlow is excited about the pregnancy. “To have a sister?” Miller responded before quickly following up with, “Oh, gender reveal by accident.”

Related: Pregnant Sienna Miller’s Best Baby Bump Pics Before Welcoming Baby No. 2, Her 1s... Sienna Miller is going to be a mother of two — and she couldn’t look better ahead of welcoming her second child. The actress’s baby bump was on full display during an August 2023 vacation in Ibiza. Miller was photographed on the beach rocking a brown bikini. The outing confirmed she and her boyfriend, Oli […]

Us Weekly confirmed Miller’s pregnancy in August. In photos obtained by People, Miller was seen showing off her baby bump while wearing a bikini in Ibiza.

The actress initially sparked pregnancy speculation in July while she vacationed with Green and Marlowe in St. Tropez. During the getaway, Miller sported a noticeable baby bump as she swam in the ocean while wearing a rainbow bikini.

Miller and Green were first linked in February 2022 after being spotted on a date in New York City. The twosome continued to make the rounds that spring, attending a BAFTAs afterparty together in London in March 2022 and posing on the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet in Beverly Hills later that month.