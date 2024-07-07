Simone Biles was overjoyed to see husband Jonathan Owens’ latest bit of body art — a cursive “S” on his left ring finger.

The Olympic gymnast, 27, shared her surprised and elated reaction to Owens’ tattoo via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July 6. She shared a photo of her hubby’s inked hand alongside a series of shocked face and heart emojis.

Owens and Biles were married in April 2023 in Houston, Texas. The pair have been fervent supporters of each other both in their athletic endeavors and their personal lives. Owens has been a fixture of Biles’ quest to return to the Olympic Games this summer, praising his wife each step of the way.

When Biles qualified for the 2024 Olympics in June, the Chicago Bears safety shared a photo of Biles’ winning score alongside cheers for the gymnast.

“We [are] going to Paris,” Owens shared via his Instagram Story on June 30. “Man, I’m so proud.”

Earlier that month, Owens lauded Biles for breaking a U.S. Gymnastics record and securing her ninth national championship. Biles obliterated the event, putting a wider margin between herself and her closest competitor than between the second-place and 10th-place finishers, an accomplishment Owens called “amazing.”

Support in the household is far from a one-way street. Biles has been in her husband’s corner, repeatedly defending him from online attacks following an interview on the “The Pivot” podcast where he referred to himself as “the catch” in their relationship.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” Biles wrote via her Instagram Story on May 19. “So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f—k off.”

Biles said that Owens’ “praises the ground that [she] walk[s] on” in an interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast earlier this year, something that seems to be borne out by his recent tat.

“I’ve never met a man like him. He still opens my doors,” Biles shared. “I’m not saying that to be like, ‘He still opens my doors because that’s to be expected of men,’ but he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

The most decorated gymnast in history is returning to the Olympics later this month. At 27, she will be the oldest women’s gymnast to compete for the U.S. since the 1950s. Biles withdrew from several events at the most recent Summer Olympics in 2020, citing her mental health and a case of the “twisties” (a disorienting condition that leaves gymnasts unclear of their body positioning in the air). Biles called 2024 the U.S. team’s “redemption tour.”

“I feel like we all have more to give,” she shared at a press conference in June.