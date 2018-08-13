After having a minor (and on trend!) fashion faux pas last week that involved leaving for work with two different earrings on, Sofia Vergara is back to giving all kinds of style inspiration with her simply sexy summer brunch ensemble. The Modern Family star shared a mirror selfie of her outfit, which included a breezy maxiskirt and shoulder-baring top, on Sunday, August 12, with the caption “Sunday Brunch🍹🥞🍳.”

With just a few weekends left of summer (sigh), the Colombian beauty’s nautical-inspired outfit is perfect for warm-weather Bloody Mary- and avocado toast-filled jaunts. The actress topped off her blue and white pleated Alice and Olivia maxiskirt with a white off-the-shoulder top that she knotted to reveal a bit of her fab abs.

When it came to accessories, Vergara wore a pair of cork platforms for a bit of height (if you’re looking for a slightly less glam option, sandals would look just as chic!) and carried an adorable Carolina Santo Domingo raffia bag. She finished things off with layered charm necklaces, gold bangles pushed up her arm and her signature bombshell blowout.

The look was perfect for a summer afternoon spent indulging in yummy eats, but it’s not the first time the actress has given Us #OOTD goals. In July, she shared a series of mirror selfies that showed off her weekend looks, including an unexpectedly dressed down (but no less sexy!) ensemble in which she wore denim-inspired joggers with a lacy bralette and glasses.

Back in April, Vergara chronicled her outfits from a tropical getaway, posting a pic wearing a flirty white ruffled maxidress with a straw clutch and flower-adorned statement earrings that worked as well for a beachy vacay as it would for a summer night out.

