Sophie Turner and fiancé Joe Jonas are one of Hollywood’s hottest couples of the moment — and she seems to think their red-hot relationship status could be behind the fact that she’s had to dye her naturally blonde hair scarlet so frequently for roles.

In the April cover story for Harper’s Bazaar UK, the 23-year-old Game of Thrones star addressed the fact that Hollywood appears to prefer with fiery locks. This has been proven true during her eight-season reign as Sansa Stark and even more recently for her role in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix, as she sported a shade of red hair color for both parts.

“People don’t seem to like me blonde,” she told the publication. “Maybe I look too much like an Instagram influencer.”

Her guess as to why that is: “There are elements of dating a Jonas brother that mean you get photographed a lot, and so when people see me blonde, maybe they associate me with that rather than the characters I play. So the [creative teams] change up the hair.”

This wouldn’t be the first time people had a special interest in her locks. Back in January, she confessed to InStyle that there were times while filming certain seasons of HBO hit TV show that she didn’t wash her hair for weeks.

She opened up more about those not-so-clean seasons to the British publication, saying, “I know, it’s the most talked-about hair.” She continued that there were times when she was escaping Winterfell that involved lots of running through woods and swimming through canals. It was at these moments that production would ask her not to wash her hair. “And it was disgusting. From the social aspect, it was revolting. A lot of hats were involved.”

Will her hair be blonde or red for her wedding? Our money is one on blonde, but we’ll have to see. But one thing is for sure: it will be washed.

