Stassi Schroeder Shows Psoriasis and Roots in Rare Makeup-Free Selfie

While quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak on Friday, May 1, Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder shared a rare makeup-free selfie with her two million Instagram followers.

The Next Level Basic author snapped a selfie laying down wearing a gray hoodie promoting the New York Times bestseller. She wore her hair down and bared her makeup-free complexion for the vulnerable, yet stunning photo.

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “It’s a mood: roots out, psoriasis covered face… wearing a sweatshirt of myself.

Fans flocked to the comments section to praise the reality star for opening up about her struggles while in quarantine. One Instagram user wrote, “Real is beautiful and you’re gorgeous psoriasis and mood and all. Sorry you’re having a psoriasis flare I hope it settles down soon 💖.”

Another follower said, “Thanks for this…. needed a reminder you’re a normal woman. A Goddess but still normal ❤️.”

Kristina Kelly supported her friend by commenting, “Love you ✨.” Fiancé Beau Clark wrote, “My favorite face ❤️.” Goals!

Fans watched Clark propose at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in L.A on Tuesday night’s episode of the Bravo show, but their engagement was no secret. The blonde beauty shared the news with her friends and followers right after he slid the ring onto her finger in July.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle 💍,” Schroeder captioned a photo of her and Clark from that special day.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Schroeder and Clark were an item in February 2018. “I feel really lucky right now,” the Ranch-lover told Us. “I haven’t had a relationship like this. I didn’t know that I could find someone that we’d just be best friends and love each other and he’d be so nice to me and supportive and the fact that this was his idea.”

While quarantining, Schroeder’s also been open about how difficult it is to plan their October wedding during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s supposed to take place in Italy, which has been hit hard by the virus.

“So planning a wedding that may be nonexistent is fun,” said the 31-year-old in a twitter post on March 26. “Def recommend.”

“Yeah. I mean, like, I feel for them,” Tom Schwartz told Us, speaking about his fellow Vanderpump Rules stars’ future wedding. “I hope they figure everything out and then obviously, I’ll do anything I can to help out.”

