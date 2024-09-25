Your account
Stephen Nedoroscik’s Girlfriend Tess McCracken Adorably Matches His Superman ‘DWTS’ Costume

By
Stephen Nedoroscik and Tess McCracken. Courtesy of Tess McCracken/Instagram

Stephen Nedoroscik’s girlfriend, Tess McCracken, is stylishly supporting him on Dancing With the Stars.

McCracken, 26, took to TikTok on Tuesday, September 24, to show off her outfit while attending season 33’s Oscars Night. For the competition, McCracken wore a pleated flowy red dress, perfectly matching Nedoroscik, 25, and pro Rylee Arnold’s Paso Doble to “Superman — Main Theme” by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra. Her dress featured a sleeveless design, a mock neck and a cape.

In the TikTok, McCracken spun around in her dress, showing off the cape and dancing to Taylor Swift’s “Superman.”

For his performance, Nedoroscik wore a tear-away navy suit, a white undershirt and a plaid tie, similar to Clark Kent’s signature outfit before hanging into his Superman costume.

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Everything to Know

Related: Everything to Know About 'DWTS' Season 33

After the routine began, Nedoroscik took off his glasses and transformed into a red crystal embellished dress, an American flag top and loosely-fitted pants.

Arnold, 19, for her part, opted for a plunging bodysuit featuring long sleeves, sparkly details, black buttons and a glittery belt. She teamed the piece with an open floor-length skirt.

McCracken — who met Nedoroscik in 2017 ahead of their freshman year at Penn State University — also shared photos of her and Nedoroscik via Instagram on Wednesday, September 25, including an adorable snap of them sharing a kiss.

In a separate pic, she and Arnold both held the hem of their skirts up, revealing how flowy their designs were.

“My Superman❤️,” McCracken captioned the post. Celebrity friends and fans were quick to compliment McCracken’s look via Instagram and TikTok.

“Love this!!!” Rylee’s older sister, Lindsay Arnold wrote. “YOU LOOK STUNNING😍😍.” Rylee added, “QUEEN!!!!!!!” as the official Pinterest account commented, “The perfect Lois Lane 🤭❤️,” referencing Clark Kent’s wife.

Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and Girlfriend Tess McCracken s Relationship Timeline

Related: Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik and GF Tess McCracken's Relationship Timeline

After completing their dance routine, Rylee and Nedoroscik scored a total of 22 out of 30.

The episode’s double elimination ended with Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov getting sent home, along with Anna Delvey and pro Ezra Sosa.

Stephen Nedoroscik bio page 246

Stephen Nedoroscik
Dancing With The Stars Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov

Dancing With The Stars

