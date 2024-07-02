Suki Waterhouse Graces the Cover of ‘British Vogue’ With Baby Girl

Suki Waterhouse is in her mommy era. The singer and her baby daughter are British Vogue‘s August 2024 cover stars.

Waterhouse, 32, cradled her little one, whom she shares with partner Robert Pattinson, while rocking a tan fringe coat on the magazine’s front page, which was published online on Tuesday, July 2. Waterhouse went makeup free in the snap and wore her golden mane in beachy waves, styled by James Pecis. (The full print will be available via digital download and on newsstands on Tuesday, July 16.)

Elsewhere in her cover shoot, Waterhouse, who was styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, looked chic in a brown silk dress by Burberry. The frock featured a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, a ruffled design and delicate gold studs. She paired the piece with a diamond ring and soft makeup.

Waterhouse also stunned in a fluffy coat from Alaïa, which she said felt like a “giant pink cloud” and a sexy lace Chloé gown. The sheer design featured a ribbon tie, ruffled sleeves and a floor-length skirt. She completed her ensemble with leather boots, also from Chloé, and messy curls.

In the interview, Waterhouse opened up about her signature hairstyle, which features a long fringe and soft crimps. “I can hear my mum saying, ‘Get your hair out of your face,’” she joked while rolling her eyes.

In a different snap, Waterhouse cradled her baby girl — who she welcomed in March — while rocking a pale pink beaded frock complete with a high-neck and floor-length skirt. She cradled her baby alongside a train of sheer fabric.

Waterhouse announced her pregnancy while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in November. At the time, she rocked a fitted purple dress embellished with sequins and a green hem. She paired the frock with glittery fishnet tights and gold boots.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she told the audience while motioning to her baby bump. “I’m not sure if it’s working.”

Waterhouse and Pattinson began dating in 2018.