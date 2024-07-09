Suki Waterhouse is a bikini babe.

Waterhouse, 32, took to Instagram on Monday, July 8, to show off her toned figure in a sexy two-piece while hanging with her friends poolside. Waterhouse’s bikini featured a triangle top that tied in the middle, complete with beads on the strings. The singer — who welcomed her first baby with partner Robert Pattinson in March — paired the piece with matching cheeky string bottoms, a gold Chanel choker and hoop earrings.

Waterhouse wore her honey blonde locks, which were still damp from swimming, down and tousled. She went makeup-free for the outing.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Waterhouse gave her followers a glimpse of her day in the sun, which included eating ice cream and berries and reading books.

“Not enough time in the world for the amount of berries and books I wish to consume 🍓,” she captioned the post. Fans were quick to complement Waterhouse’s figure in the comments section.

“Miss Suki HOW do you look that good after birthing a whole ass child,” one fan quipped, as another added, as a second follower added, “Mother is mothering.” More commented fire emojis.

Since giving birth to her daughter, Waterhouse has been open about her evolving body.

“The fourth trimester has been… humbling!” Waterhouse captioned a number of since-deleted Instagram photos of herself wearing a white bra and high-waisted gray underwear. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!”

She continued, “I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period 💕.”

Waterhouse announced she was pregnant while performing at the Corona Capital 2023 Music Festival in Mexico City.

“I thought I’d wear something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that’s going on,” she said while pointing at her baby bump and rocking a fitted purple sequin dress. “I’m not sure it’s working.”