Decisions, decisions. Sydney Sweeney may have a horrible fear of needles, but if she ever made the decision to get inked, she’d want Machine Gun Kelly to be her artist.

The 24-year-old Euphoria star sat down with Elle UK for a game of “Ask Me Anything,” and when questioned on whether she would prefer the 31-year-old “Bloody Valentine” singer, who’s real name is Colson Baker, or Pete Davidson to give her her first tattoo, her response was pretty epic.

“I feel like I’d get a funnier tattoo from Pete, but I trust Colson more with a tattoo,” she said. “I think he would do something I’d want, so I’d probably do, like, Tank’s [her dog] paw print of something. I feel like I could trust him I couldn’t choose. He’d choose something good for me.”

The ink would be her first, as the actress has a pretty serious “phobia” to needles. “I don’t know if anyone would ever be able to give me a tattoo,” she joked.

Sweeney’s decision isn’t out of thin air — she’s actually seen both Kelly and Davidson in action. She told Buzzfeed in February 2021 that she walked in on the duo giving each other tattoos on the set of their film, Big Time Adolescence.

“I walk in and you [and Davidson] are literally tattooing each other and I’m like, ‘Ok, this is the coolest set I’ve ever been on,’” she recalled.

That said, the SNL comedian’s artwork was subpar. At the time, Kelly said that it was the “worst” tattoo he had ever received. “He tattooed ‘LOCO’ on me, but it looks like it says, ‘COCO,’” he recalled.

Kelly on the other hand has some decent experience working with a tattoo needle. In an October 2021 interview with GQ British Style he revealed that he tattooed “the darkest fairytale” on his now fiancée, Megan Fox.

He’s also been the recipient of a decent number of tattoos. The singer’s body is covered in upwards of 70 designs. In August 2021, he added a “Born With Horns” tattoo to his collection in honor of his new album with Travis Barker.

Earlier that year he sent the internet into a tizzy when he debuted quite a gory design. The “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer decided to get a bloody slash inked down the center of his throat. “Bye bye neck,” he captioned his April 2021 Instagram post.