Sydney Sweeney has been all over New York City this week promoting her new movie, Anyone But You, and her long rotation of colorful outfits has not disappointed.

The 26-year-old actress kickstarted her day on Tuesday, December 12, in a 1960s pink Barbiecore outfit when she appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Sweeney wore a Versace Medusa ’95 short-sleeved mini dress. She teamed this with a structured pink wool coat, white Miu Miu cat-eye sunglasses, a pink Versace Greca Goddess mini shoulder bag and a pair of pink Aquazzura satin pumps.

The Euphoria star wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves and parted to the side. She sported black winged eyeliner, pink blush and matching pink lipstick.

Before we could even process this first outfit, Sweeney was spotted again walking the streets of New York City. The actress looked ready for business in a sparkly light gray two-piece set. This set included a cropped vest featuring buttons down the front and a plunging neckline. Sweeney paired this with matching wide-leg trousers, a white Miu Miu leather purse, black heels and black Miu Miu sunglasses. She wore her hair and makeup in the same way as earlier in the day.

For the third look of Sweeney’s whirlwind day of press, she stepped out at night in a sleek all-black three-piece set by Philosophy. The outfit featured an ultra-cropped long sleeve cardigan, high-waisted wide-leg trousers and a matching black halterneck crop top. Sweeney accessorized the look with a black Miu Miu shoulder bag. She again wore her hair down in loose waves with the same dewy makeup look as before.

Sweeney’s diverse array of outfits this week has proven that the actress is anything but shy when it comes to experimenting with clothing. In an interview with Vogue in March, Sweeney detailed her views on her style.

“Being able to take an item that is generally looked at a certain way and making it your own is powerful,” Sweeney told the publication. “That’s what excites me the most, is seeing how people style these pieces in a way that shows their personality. Because that’s the whole point of fashion. It’s a way of expressing yourself, so just own it and go full blast.”

Anyone But You, which is set to be released on Friday, December 22, is a romantic comedy that follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Glen Powell) as they begrudgingly fall in love after a rocky start to their relationship.

Sweeney opened up about the film when she appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday. “It’s a really beautiful enemies-to-lovers rom com. There’s laughter, there’s love […] it’s just a really good feel-good movie.”