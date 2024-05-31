Sydney Sweeney is sharing her summer wardrobe must-haves.

Sweeney, 26, showed off her warm-weather style via Instagram on Thursday, May 30. In a carousel of photos, she relaxed on a hammock and rocked a white swimsuit complete with a plunging neckline. Sweeney accessorized with a white button-up top, black sunglasses, hoop earrings, an ivory leather purse and matching ballet flats featuring a gold strap. She cuddled up with a dog and gave the camera a kissy face.

“You, me, tank, and @jimmychoo … looks like the start of a perfect summer,” she captioned the post.

The official Jimmy Choo account supported Sweeney’s ensemble by dropping a heart emoji in the comments section.

This isn’t the first time Sweeney has shown off her swim style. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a snap of herself rocking a black bikini while vacationing in Hawaii. Sweeney paired the black triangle halter top — which exposed her underboob — with denim shorts featuring a brown lining and matching cropped jean jacket. She added a pop of color to her outfit with a coral Miu Miu shoulder bag and blue shell anklets.

“One sec hanging in hawaii,” Sweeney captioned the post, making a pun out of her hanging upside down from a Jeep roof.

Elsewhere during her trip, Sweeney slayed in a brown balconette top finished with thick straps. She completed her getup with low-waisted white joggers, a dainty necklace and black sunglasses.

When she’s not rocking swimsuits, Sweeney can be seen hitting the red carpet in glamorous gowns. For the 2024 Met Gala, which was held on May 6, the Anyone But You actress stunned in a light blue dress from Miu Miu.

Her frock featured teal and black floral embroidery, leather gloves and a tulle train. She added the perfect amount of edge to her look with a black wig cut into a bob with bangs.