Fox Sports golf commentator Taylor Cusack is letting fans know who she’s cheering for this football season.

Cusack, 32, donned a form-fitting red crop top with Travis Kelce‘s last name across the bottom in a new photo posted via Instagram on Sunday, September 15.

“Who else was on the couch watching football today? Who’s your team this year?” Cusack captioned the snap, in which she also sported matching red lips and wore her long blonde locks in loose curls over her shoulders.

This isn’t the first time Cusack has been seen wearing the Kelce top. Ahead of the Super Bowl in February, Cusack showed off her Chiefs gear in multiple posts via Instagram, one in which she asked fans, “What team do you have winning the Super Bowl today?”

Related: Kevin Richardson! Paul Rudd! Every Celeb Who Supports the Kansas City Chiefs From actors to musicians to comedians, there are certainly a lot of famous faces who are faithful fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs have a long legacy as a victorious football team. They took home three league championships in 1962, 1966 and 1969 before winning their first Super Bowl in 1970. The team […]

One month prior, she also wore a cropped white Chiefs tee to show her support for the NFL organization.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their 2024-2025 NFL season with a home-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this month.

Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was in attendance at the matchup. The 14-time Grammy Award winner was seen settling into a private suite with Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, while waiting out a thunderstorm ahead of kickoff. Though the weather caused a 20 minute delay, the Chiefs were able to take home the win with a final score of 27-20.

After the win, Swift and Travis, both 34, were spotted strolling hand-in-hand through Arrowhead Stadium in now-viral footage. Swift is currently on hiatus from her Eras Tour.

The duo have been together since summer of 2023. They took their romance public after the Tortured Poets Department artist attended one of Travis’ games that September.

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift recalled in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year profile. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

She added, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Throughout the 2023-2024 season, Swift attended 13 Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl LVIII in February, where the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to nab their second consecutive championship.

Related: Recapping the Chiefs' Highs and Lows Since Winning the Super Bowl The Kansas City Chiefs have stayed busy since winning the 2024 Super Bowl — and they’re already getting back to work. Just three months after securing their second consecutive NFL championship, several team members, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, returned to the Chiefs facility for organized team activities (OTAs) before the 2024/2025 NFL season. “The work […]

And while Swift has been known to wow fans with her onstage fashion, she’s also been stealing the show with her game day ensembles. From official Chiefs gear and leather jackets to miniskirts and thigh-high boots, the “Fortnight” crooner has been supporting her beau in style since day one.

Ahead of the current NFL season, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been teasing the team’s goal to become the first NFL franchise in league history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

“It [would be] legendary,” he told reporters of the possibility in February. “No one’s ever done it, and we knew it’s legendary to win back-to-back. I think eight other teams have done it. We had heard it all week. We had talked to the guys [who had gone back-to-back] about it, and we felt like we had the best opportunity that we had ever had to go out there and do that.”