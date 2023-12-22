Taylor Swift continued her streak of street style slays while out in New York City on Thursday, December 21.

The singer, 34, was spotted at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, rocking a black pleated miniskirt — a style she can’t seem to get enough of as of late — teamed with sheer tights and heeled loafers.

Swift topped her look off with a trendy shearling jacket from pal Gigi Hadid’s luxury clothing brand, Guest in Residence. Called the Grizzly Bomber, the outerwear features a leather construction with contrasting shearling fabric at the collar, cuffs, hems and pockets. The piece, which retails for $895, is currently sold out online.

Hadid, 28, launched Guest in Residence in September 2022, offering cashmere knitwear for women, men and kids. She opened up about the venture to Elle last year, explaining, “I hope that these pieces can be ones that people try to restyle and find a lot of different ways to into their personal style.”

Swift isn’t the only celebrity fan of Guest in Residence.

Bradley Cooper, Hadid’s current love interest, has also been known to rock pieces from the line.

Earlier this month, Hadid tapped the actor, 48, to promote a cozy “shacket” from the collection. “Guest in Residence Knitters. Back in Stock: The Plaid Work Shirt,” read a caption over a photo of Cooper in the piece, notifying shoppers that the piece is available for purchase again.

Cooper paired the green, blue and gray outwear with a beige beanie and blue jeans.

Hadid and Cooper have been romantically linked since early October (the same month he started rocking Guest in Residence). Following back-to-back sightings in New York City, the pair escaped to Swift’s Rhode Island beach house for a private weekend.

“Taylor and Gigi have been close friends for years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November, noting that when Swift learned that Hadid and Cooper “could use a low-key place to meet up, she was more than happy to let them use her property on the coast of Rhode Island.”