Believe it or not, Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras author Sarah Chapelle predicted a song title on The Tortured Poets Department.

Chapelle, who’s studied Swift’s fashion choices for 13 years, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about analyzing the pop star’s outfits and hunting for Easter eggs while promoting her upcoming book, Taylor Swift Style, available on Tuesday, October 8.

“Having done it for as long as I have, you start to pick up really small details,” Chapelle explained to Us, noting she’s able to find every garment Swift, 34, wears because she’s “aware of the brands” the singer gravitates toward. “It’s just come down to a lot of hard work and a lot of research. I feel uniquely qualified to be this expert source on her style evolution.”

Chapelle, who also created the Instagram account @TaylorSwiftStyled to break down Swift’s outfits, added that no matter how Swift “evolves” her style to “cater to each of her different eras,” the Grammy winner always stays true to herself. “It’s still very recognizable and very signature her,” she explained.

According to Chapelle, Swift has “a very traditionally feminine” sense of style as well as “a certain level of quirkiness or relatability” to her wardrobe. From flowy frocks and sparkly outfits to skirts and baseball caps, Swift often dresses casually while out and about. The singer is also known to put her own twist on outfits, wearing skirts and tops backwards.

Last month, Swift stunned in a red gingham Reformation Sora Linen Dress, which is meant to be worn off the shoulder. Instead, she wore the straps on her shoulders, creating a more square neckline.

Swift also tends to drop hints related to her music, known as Easter eggs, with her outfits. Chapelle told Us she was once able to predict a song on Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, which dropped in April, through Swift’s accessories.

“I inadvertently predicted the song ‘Cassandra’ when last year she carried a YSL bag called Cassandra,” Chapelle exclaimed. “I thought, ‘That’s a really interesting name for a bag. I wonder if it has anything to do with the Greek myth Cassandra, which feels like she would resonate with,’ and then cut to Tortured Poets and she has a song called ‘Cassandra,’ which is exactly what I wrote, and imagined it might be in my original caption.”

She continued, “I definitely think that she can and has dropped clues in her street style, but I also think context matters.” Chapelle explained to Us. “I don’t think every single thing needs to be read into.”

Lately, Swifties have noticed the Grammy winner wearing a lot of plaid items, leading to speculation that plaid will play a role in a potential 12th album. Chapelle, however, thought the theory might be a stretch.

“I think she’s wearing plaid because it’s fall,” she simply said. “I’ve always said that for Taylor, her fashion and her music really work in tandem to communicate a message. I don’t know where TS12 is heading [or] if it is indeed in the works.”

She continued, “But if it is, I’m excited to kind of go back and parse through the style and kind of put it all together.”

With reporting by Aileen Bergin