Taylor Swift showed off her double “T” ring at the Eras Tour.

Swift, 34, accessorized with a $2,675 diamond Tiffany & Co. ring while performing the Reputation section of the tour on Sunday, June 23, at Wembley Stadium in London. The sparkler — which she wore on her right pointer finger — featured two dainty “T” letters, seemingly representing her shared initial with boyfriend Travis Kelce. (The “T” is also Tiffany & Co.’s signature trademark.) The diamond letters were set in a thin gold band.

Fans were quick to praise Swift’s ring via social media. “T & t oh it’s so end game 😭,” one fan gushed, as another quipped, “Wonder who gave it to her 🤔😉.” A third fan added, “1000% a gift from Travis ❤️.”

Swift paired the ring with her famous Reputation catsuit by Fausto Puglisi. The design features one single sheer sleeve and a black sequin silhouette complete with red snake beaded embroidery.

Later in the show, Kelce, also 34, joined Swift on stage during her Tortured Poets Department set. In between her songs “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” Kelce added to the theatrics by carrying Swift on stage as she threw a faux tantrum. He helped do her makeup alongside more dancers as he wore a top hat and tuxedo.

This isn’t the first time Swift has worn a Kelce-coded jewelry piece. In January, she rocked a bracelet featuring the letters “TNT” while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he played against the Baltimore Ravens.

The designer of the piece, Michelle Wie West, later shared that the ring could mean either “dynamite” — because their relationship is so strong — or “Travis N’ Taylor.”

Swift has also donned friendship bracelets featuring Kelce’s football number, 87.

Kelce, for his part, has sported Swift-inspired jewelry as well. Earlier this month, he rocked a “Fearless” beaded bracelet while walking around Cannes, France, referencing Swift’s sophomore album, which debuted in 2008.