Taylor Swift dropped her new “Greatest in the League” styles on National Boyfriend Day — apparently paying tribute to Travis Kelce.

For her latest merch drop, the superstar, 34, chose Thursday, October 3 — the date of a rather new national holiday celebrating boyfriends — and her timing could not have been coincidental. Kelce, 34, is of course, the Super Bowl-winning tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs as well as the apparent inspiration for “So High School,” a song from Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department.

Her “Greatest in the League” collection consists of sporty sweatshirts and sweatpants that have the Tortured Poets album title and neutral color palette. Her fans can choose items in gray, black, white and beige. The collection’s name references “The Alchemy,” another Swift single seemingly inspired by Kelce. The singer makes football references in the song as she sings about a new love. Sample lyrics: “Baby I’m the one to beat / Cause the sign on your heart / Said it’s still reserved for me / Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?”

Right away, Swifties celebrated the merch via X, formerly known as Twitter, while speculating that Swift was sending a message regarding the status of her one-year relationship with Kelce.

“What a great way to confirm that they’re still going strong,” one user wrote, adding “who are we to fight the Alchemy!”

“Literally only Taylor would release a ‘greatest in the league’ collection on National BF day when her BF’s team is 4-0 currently,” another Swiftie said, while someone else added, “Released on National Boyfriends Day…coincidence, I think not!”

While Swift was not in attendance for the Chiefs’ last two games — in Atlanta and Los Angeles — a source exclusively told Us earlier this week that “nothing has changed” for the high-profile pair.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” the source said.

Despite speculation that they were on the rocks following Swift’s absence from the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers on Sunday, September 29, the duo remains unfazed by the chatter.

“They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy,” the source explained. “They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down.”

While she did not attend either road game, Swift was present at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs’ first two games of the season, both home victories.

As for why Swift hasn’t been spotted in the stands, the source said she is prepping for a full schedule of her own: “Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”

Swift is expected to be back at Arrowhead to see the Chiefs battle the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7, the source added, less than two weeks before her “Eras Tour” begins its final string of dates in Miami on October 18.