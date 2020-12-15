Heartbreaking. Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell revealed the touching tattoo she got to honor the babies she lost in two miscarriages over the years.

On Monday, December 14, the Teen Mom OG alum, 28, showed off her new ink courtesy of tattoo artist Lance Kellar. On what appears to be her ankle, Lowell got a lovely hollow line design of a baby angel sitting down.

“Thanks so much @lancekellar666 for this very special art ❤️👼👼,” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Fans chimed in on the captions, admiring the new tat and Lowell’s strength. “So hard to lose these precious little ones but so beautiful that you are commemorating them in this way,” one person wrote. “Love you sweet girl. 💕”

This ink comes about a week after the former reality star shared that she found out she was pregnant in November, but lost her fourth child only days later.

In an Instagram post on December 8, alongside photos of her and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, and a pregnancy test, she wrote, “I WAS Pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby. I am sharing this to let you know you are not alone. We are all in this together and everyone experiences pain, loss, and the recovery from it.”

She continued, “I opened up about this only to help those who are experiencing the same thing to know that there’s someone else every day experiencing this. This was painful to share… but again, you’re not alone. 🙏💔.”

Back in 2017, Lowell suffered a previous miscarriage, but noted last week that she feels stronger and healthier while coping with the loss this time around.

This new ink is a tribute to both of the children she lost to miscarriages. Earlier on Monday, the MTV star shared a picture of the design on a white sheet of paper, writing, “Getting this little cutie on me today for our two angels in heaven ❤️👼👼.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)