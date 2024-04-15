Over the past few weeks, Zendaya has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to her Challengers press tour wardrobe — and fans have taken notice.

According to a new data analysis conducted by boohoo.com, searches for “tennis skirt outfit” on Pinterest in the United States have increased by 71 percent over the past three months. The retailer also discovered that searches for “tennis skirt” have risen by 54 percent.

It also appears that the tennis skirt’s recent rise in popularity is mainly occurring amid a younger demographic. Boohoo.com reported that 48 percent of searches for “tennis skirt outfit” and 51 percent of searches for “tennis skirt” on Pinterest were made by people between the ages of 18-24.

These new findings come as no surprise given the volume of enviable tennis-inspired outfits that Zendaya, 27, has worn throughout the Challengers press tour.

Most recently, Zendaya wore a white vintage Ralph Lauren tennis dress for a photocall on Sunday, April 14, in Milan. She paired the Wimbledon-appropriate frock with a pair of white Christian Louboutin heels and Bvlgari rings.

One day prior, Zendaya was photographed at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in another pristinely white tennis outfit. There, she wore a white sleeveless collared shirt tucked into a matching white knee-length pleated tennis skirt.

Later that same day, Zendaya changed into a sporty white cable-knit jumper which she wore loosely tucked into a cream maxi skirt from Brunello Cucinelli’s fall 2024 collection.

Perhaps the most memorable outfit from the press tour so far was a custom Loewe sequin tennis dress to a photocall in Rome on April 8, which Zendaya paired with white closed-toe pumps featuring tennis balls on the heels, also custom Loewe.

The mastermind behind Zendaya’s press tour wardrobe is her stylist of 13 years, Law Roach.

“She was a baby when we started working together,” Law said in an April 9 interview with British Vogue. “We’ve been working together so long it’s very symbiotic, but there’s arguments and fights. I win a lot of them, but she has her fair share of wins and, at the end of the day, she’s the boss.”

Challengers follows Tashi (Zendaya) a professional tennis player turned coach, as she trains her husband Art (Mike Faist) to compete in a challenger event against her former boyfriend Patrick (Josh O’Connor). It is set to be released on April 26.