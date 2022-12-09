Say goodbye to 2022 the fashionable way! There’s no better time than New Year’s Eve to rock a sparkly fit, and luckily for you, Us Weekly’s Stylish is here to help you find the most glamorous and glitzy looks to rock this holiday season.

As the champagne glasses roll and espresso martinis flow, it is important that you feel edgy and extravagant all night long.

How to do this, you ask? Finish this year strong in a statement suit. It will not only make you look powerful, but also like a celebrity strutting down the red carpet. Meghan Trainor slayed the trend at the American Music Awards on November 20 in a hot pink sequined set. She opted to go shirtless underneath, pairing the getup with silver accents and fuchsia eyeshadow. To complete the number, she wore rosy pumps that were hidden below her flare pants.

If you want to look just as stunning as the “Made You Look” singer, 28, Express has the perfect option. The brand’s Sequin Peak Lapel Boyfriend Blazer screams New Year’s Eve — and if there’s a competition, you will definitely win best dressed. The boyfriend-esque blazer gives you room to feel comfortable while partying until the ball drops.

However, if you’re looking for a little less pants and a little more dress, the sparkle and shine trend is just for you. Lupita Nyong’o shimmered in leather at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Mexico on November 9. The Jonathan Cohen dress included a thigh-high slit and floral design on the bodice. She donned a silver choker, a bedazzled bracelet and daring black lips to the event.

Kate Hudson also glowed on the red carpet to the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery movie premiere on November 14. The champagne-colored Elie Saab masterpiece included glamorous princess sleeves and a mock neck. She went without jewelry and sported her hair in a slicked back bun.

Copy her look with the Sequin Mock Neck Long Sleeve Maxi Dress from Express as it includes sleek sleeves to keep you warm all night. The gown is so glittery, it’s almost reflective!

Still not convinced? We found something that is a bit more laid-back. Take inspiration from Katy Perry and Kendall Jenner. At the Country Music Awards on November 9, the “Roar” singer, 38, wowed in an all-denim look on the red carpet. The Marques Almeida corset dress was finished with a plunging neckline and extravagant bow detail on the hip. She proved something as simple as jeans can be dressed up.

Kendall Jenner, 27, hopped on the denim trend while out and about in New York City. She looked ultra-stylish while rocking a dark denim dress on the streets.

The High-Waisted Sequin Front Ripped Raw Hem Ankle Jeans from Express lean on the casual side but will still have you looking like a star. The straight-leg look is all the rage right now, and this pair is equipped with a trendy raw hem. Only the front of the pants is covered in sparkles, so you’re guaranteed to feel comfortable while dancing the night away. Not to mention they’re high waisted too — what more could you ask for?!

To see all the best holiday looks this season, press “play” on the video above!