All eyes on Lupita Nyong’o! The actress has dazzled Us with a number of jaw-dropping looks while celebrating the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

For the film’s Los Angeles premiere on October 26, Nyong’o, 39, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel movie, showed off her curves in a two-piece set by Balmain. The all-white ensemble featured a one-shoulder cropped top that boasted a tiny cutout below her cleavage. The look was paired with a coordinating skirt that was equipped with cascading openings and a rope-like detail at the center.

The Us star added to her outfit by having her hair styled in a crown-like updo that was reminiscent of a work of art. She accessorized with a cowrie headband — a popular symbol in African culture that is meant to represent good luck. The action movie is largely set in Africa, in the fictional nation of Wakanda.

Eye-catching hairstyles were a theme for Nyong’o during the film’s press tour. At a New York screening of Wakanda Forever on November 1, she drew attention to her locks as they were pulled back into a spiky top bun. The bold hairdo perfectly complemented her teal Dolce & Gabbana mini dress — the same color as Nakia’s suit in the superhero sequel. The short frock hugged the Oscar winner’s figure and was designed with a bustier construction and a flirty thigh slit. Nyong’o gave the getup a monochrome finish by pairing it with blue-green scrunch boots and a matching mini bag. Her glam was also standout as she rocked a striking metallic look.

At the London premiere, Nyong’o looked like royalty. That night, the 12 Years A Slave actress tapped Alexander McQueen, stepping out in a ruffled creation by the fashion house. The high-neck look included a contrasting gold and black pattern with a tiered skirt. She teamed the gown with dangling earrings and a halo-esque hair design, a nod to her character’s iconic ring blades.

Each red carpet masterpiece was brought to life in collaboration with Nyong’o’s longtime stylist Micaela Erlanger.

The style guru opened up about working with the Emmy holder to Variety in 2019. “With Lupita, we always like to have a narrative and tell a story through the fashion choices … it’s not wearing a costume, it’s about promoting your work and having fun with it,” Erlanger told the publication.

Keep scrolling to bask in all of Lupita Nyong’o Black Panther: Wakanda Forever red carpet premiere looks ahead of the Marvel movie’s November 11 release: