He may not have walked away from the Super Bowl a winner, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still a winner in our eyes. The athlete made our hearts swell on Thursday, March 8, by shaving his head to benefit the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

According to a rep for the patriots, Brady took a razor to his glorious head of hair to benefit the cancer research charity — and raised $7.5 million for the cause in the process. But the football player wasn’t alone in his efforts. He was joined by the governor of Massachusetts, Charlie Baker for the event, and Baker also partook in the revelry by shearing off his tresses too.

The cause is said to be close to Brady’s heart, too. His mother, Galynn, happens to be a cancer survivor. If that doesn’t make you want to reach for your tissues, we don’t know what will!

Brady isn’t the only celeb to join the bare-headed crew. Recently, Prince William debuted a shaved head while visiting at a Children’s Hospital. As for celebs that have shaved their heads for charity, Jessie J. shaved her bob off in 2013 and donated the proceeds to charity too. And while Kate Middleton and Harry Styles didn’t go completely bald, they too have donated their strands to a good cause: The Little Princess Trust, an organization that creates wigs for children with cancer.

Clearly, the football player is in good company — and he’s not the only member of his family doing good today. His wife Gisele, shared touching thoughts about equality and supporting women on her Instagram in honor of International Women’s Day.

