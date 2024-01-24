Tom Holland is Zendaya’s biggest fan.

After Zendaya, 27, unveiled vampy micro bangs at the Schiaparelli show on Monday, January 22, during Haute Couture Week in Paris, Holland, 27, took to his Instagram Stories to gush over his girlfriend’s dramatic transformation.

He posted a black-and-white photo of Zendaya from the event, adding three heart-eye emojis underneath the snap. He also re-shared photographer Bilal Zagaoui’s video of Zendaya posing for cameras on the steps of Place Vendôme before heading to her seat inside the venue. “This was made for me,” Holland wrote alongside the clip.

Zendaya teamed her blunt fringe with a black gown that featured a fitted, spike-adorned turtleneck that fell into a silk skirt equipped with a cascading train. She topped the look off with fishnet tights and pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Related: The Best Celebrity Looks From Haute Couture Week 2024 in Paris Haute Couture Week 2024 has kicked off in Paris, and the biggest names in Hollywood have jetted to the City of Love to bask in the latest high-fashion trends. The week-long event commenced with the Schiaparelli show on Monday, January 22, which was attended by Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya and Hunter Schafer. Zendaya, 27, proved micro […]

Holland’s praise of Zendaya comes after he recently shut down split rumors following the actress’ mysterious decision to unfollow everyone on social media at the beginning of the new year.

“No no no no, absolutely not,” Holland said of the breakup speculation in a video obtained by TMZ on January 12. In the clip, Holland walked the streets of Los Angeles while heading to his car.

While it is unknown what prompted Zendaya to cleanse her timeline, she did make one post for her fans. “Challengers April 26th,” she wrote alongside a poster of her upcoming film directed by Luca Guadagnino. “Wishing you all the most beautiful new year✨.”

Related: Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years: From Disney St... Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]

Zendaya has since unarchived older photos but still follows no one as of Wednesday, January 24.

Holland and Zendaya met in 2017 while filming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, their relationship wasn’t confirmed until four years later. The couple went public with their romance after they were photographed kissing in a car in July 2021.

“Zendaya and Tom really did their best to keep their romance under wraps when they first started dating,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “Before they began seeing each other, they had both always been very private when it came to their personal lives. It was something that bonded them in the early stages of their relationship because they were both on the same page when it came to avoiding public speculation.”