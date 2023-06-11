Cancel OK
Tony Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals: See What the Stars Wore to Broadway’s Biggest Night

Live 5 hours ago
By
Ariana DeBose Tony Awards 2023 Red Carpet Arrivals
John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Broadway’s best stepped out in style for the 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, at United Palace in New York City.

The Tonys, which air live on CBS, are hosted by Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row. The 32-year-old Oscar winner — who rose to fame in Broadway’s Bring It On: The Musical, A Bronx Tale, Hamilton and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical before taking home an Oscar for the film adaptation of West Side Story — previously helmed the June 2022 ceremony. Earlier this year, she went viral after rapping about the honorees when she hosted the 2023 BAFTAs.

This year’s class of Tonys nominees also includes Jessica Chastain, Ben Platt and Samuel L. Jackson.

Scroll down to see the stars’ looks at the 2023 Tony Awards:

