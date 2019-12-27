



Who says diamonds are a girl’s best friend? Tori Spelling is closing out 2019 with a brand new emerald wedding band and it truly is a beauty.

On Thursday, December 26, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to share a shot of her brand new wedding ring from her hubby of 13 years, Dean McDermott.

“I’m so in love,” she wrote in the caption alongside a selfie in which she holds up her left hand to show off the new bling. “And with you too @imdeanmcdermott.”

The emerald and gold bauble, she explains, was custom designed by Variance Objects specially for the 46-year-old.

“Nicole, the artist, creates jewelry that highlights the natural beauty of raw materials,” Spelling continued in her caption. “Stones just like each and every one of us are unique in their own way and have their own sTORI to tell. No two people are alike and that’s the same with these magical raw stones. I chose emerald to represent May. My birthday, our wedding anniversary, and Mother’s Day. May represents everything that is meaningful in my life. I wear this ring proudly and feel blessed to have such a loving family.”

That wasn’t the only thing that stood out in the snap though. Her perfectly coordinated manicure was also a true thing of beauty. “Being a girl I prepped with this emerald green and gold holiday manicure by @ventura_nails (❤️you Laura) to coordinate with my ring,” Spelling concluded.

The couple has always proven to be fans of celebrating their lasting love in new and fun ways. Back in 2016 for their 10-year wedding anniversary the actor proposed to his wife for a second time while the whole family vacationed in Paris. With their four kids alongside them — Liam, Stella, Hattie and Finn — he got down on one knee with the Eiffel Tower standing tall in the background.