



Lindsey Vonn is all about equality and just proved it by giving her fiancé PK Subban an engagement ring months after he proposed to her with one.

On Wednesday, December 25, the Olympic skier took to Instagram to show off her adorable family, including her soon-to-be-hubby and his new bling.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes”

She continued to explain the reasoning behind this non-traditional move. “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe.”

RHOP’s Robyn Dixon Explains Why She Doesn’t Have a Traditional Engagement Ring

The hockey player showed off his new silver band on his left ring finger, as the couple posed in matching festive striped pajamas alongside their three dogs.

Back in August at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Olympic skier showed off her engagement bauble as the couple walked the red carpet. According to founder of JamesAllen.com, James Schultz, the three-stone ring has an emerald center that’s about 4 carats, which suggests its worth $300,000 to $400,000.

Though the gem is an interesting choice, there’s a specific reason for it. Subban told Vogue earlier this year that he picked up the piece at his go-to jewelers, XIV Karats in Beverly Hills, on August 14. He said he went with the emerald for two reasons: one, it’s his birthstone and two, green is her favorite color.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” she told the publication. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”

From the expression on his face in Wednesday’s Instagram, it doesn’t look like he’ll want to change his either.