Travis Kelce immediately knew he and longtime pal Ross Travis would be turned into a meme because of their outfits at Taylor Swift’s Sydney show last month.

“We did not plan it,” Travis Kelce, 34, said of their brightly colored two-pieces on the Wednesday, March 6, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast. “I came downstairs from the hotel, and I saw [Ross], and I was like, ‘Goddammit.’”

“We were like, ‘Can’t change now. We’re just going to have to eat this one,’” he told Jason, 36, who assured that the duo “looked great.”

Almost instantly, fans took to social media, comparing Travis Kelce and Ross Travis, 31, to M&Ms — among other things. Ross Travis reacted to the chatter at the time, reposting a meme via his Instagram Story. “Internet: 1 [and] M&Ms: 0,” he wrote via his Instagram Story alongside two laughing emojis. In a follow-up post, he shared a pic of his knit ensemble and wrote, “I understand now. That. Was. Amazing,” about the show.

While fans found the pair’s outfits amusing, they welcomed Swift’s boyfriend in Sydney with open arms. Some Swifties even wore his Kansas City Chiefs jersey at the Eras Tour show. (Swift, 34, performed four nights in Sydney and three in Melbourne last month.)

“There was an American football crowd out there and just Taylor fans, so they wanted to show their support,” Travis Kelce said during the episode. When asked by Jason what it felt like to see No. 87 on so many people, the tight end admitted to being thrilled.

“It’s pretty f—king cool to just have your jersey being worn — even if it’s just at a football game. Right now, I can guarantee there’s people out in Philly right now wearing your jersey,” Travis Kelce said. Jason quipped, “Well, I just retired,” to which Travis gushed, “Every day is Jason Kelce day.”

Jason officially retired from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, announcing his decision in a tearful Monday, March 4, press conference.

“Thirteen years in Philadelphia and I look back at a career full of ups and downs,” he told viewers before launching into some of his best memories as a center for the Eagles.

The athlete shouted out all his past coaches, considering himself “lucky” to have played for all of them. Jason also recalled being drafted to the NFL and at one point even referred to his mom, Donna Kelce, as a “representative” for parents who “sacrifice so much for their children.”

“So, this all brings us here to today. Where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jason said during the 40-minute press conference. “And today I must admit, I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. It took a lot of hard work and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”