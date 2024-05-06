Travis Kelce attended a Carbone Beach Party in Miami on Sunday, May 5, in a characteristically stylish outfit.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed laughing and chatting with other party guests in a white, beige and black patchwork button-down shirt ($295) and matching trousers ($285) by Kidsuper Studios. He accessorized the eclectic ensemble with a pair of pale pink sneakers and small earrings.

This is far from the first time that Kelce has worn Kidsuper clothing. In September 2023, he stepped out with girlfriend Taylor Swift in a blue and white jacket and trousers set by the same brand. The two-piece outfit was later renamed the 1989 Bedroom Painting set after the 1989 album that Swift, 34, released in 2014.

Kelce posed for the cameras with the founder of the New York City-based Italian restaurant Carbone, Mario Carbone, as well as professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. Hours earlier, Kelce attended the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix at Hardrock Stadium in a green Givenchy button down shirt ($890) and matching shorts ($890). He accessorized the colorful outfit with a black Alpine Racing baseball hat and dark sunglasses.

His appearance at Formula 1 comes one day after he attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4. There, the NFL star put on a dapper display in an ivory pinstripe double-breasted suit which he paired with a fedora hat, blue button down shirt and dark blue tie.

Notably, Swift was nowhere to be seen during any of Kelce’s latest outings. Much to the disappointment of fans, the couple is also rumored to not be attending the Met Gala.

“Taylor and Travis are not going to the Met Gala. They passed,” a source told Us Weekly in April. “They might go as it gets closer, but for now, they are not going.”

In March, another source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kelce and Swift, 34, are taking “a break from the buzz of their careers” to spend “quality time together and with friends and family.”

The source continued, “They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together. They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”