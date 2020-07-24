Tristan Thompson has a “new look!” The Cleveland Cavaliers player, 29, shared a selfie of his freshly braided hairstyle on Friday, July 24.

His new ‘do is strikingly different from his signature closely cropped curls. In the Instagram pic, he wears a black T-shirt and a stud earring. He smizes for the camera, showing off his flawlessly radiant skin in the process.

In the accompanying caption, he simply stated, “New Look 😉.”

The professional athlete’s new hairstyle comes amid rumors that Thompson hooked up with former friend of the Kardashians, Larsa Pippen. But according to an Us Weekly source, “Nothing inappropriate ever happened.” The insider insisted that “those rumors can be put to rest now.”

Ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian has yet to comment on his new look even though he’s always one of the first to comment on her hair changes. Last month, he commented on a photo of her newly dyed brown hair with a bunch of fire and heart emojis.

Many of the Canada native’s 31 million followers pointed out how he looks like his 2-year-old daughter, True. “Omg true’s twin,” commented one Instagram user, while another wrote, “I see True.”

Thompson coparents his daughter with Kardashian. In an interview with Daily Pop on Thursday, July 16, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star revealed that they have a positive relationship.

“We’re doing a great job and I’m really grateful that we’re able to,” the Good American founder told the outlet.

In honor of the reality star’s birthday on June 27, Thompson posted an Instagram snap with Kardashian and True. “I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person,” he wrote in the caption.

Thompson continued, “I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday.”

The couple broke up in February 2019 after Thompson was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

