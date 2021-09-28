Tyra Banks takes Jurassic World! The 47-year-old model caused quite the social media stir after debuting quite the over-the-top outfit — erm, costume — on the Monday, September 27, episode of Dancing With the Stars.

She stepped out in a Julian Mendez Couture creation that was very editorial in its design. The maroon minidress featured a high-low hemline, bedazzled gloves and, most notably, some extremely large and very in-your-face wing-like sleeves.

Now, it didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to do its thing, taking to the internet to share that the designer ensemble bared a resemblance to everything from a Reece’s Peanut Butter Cup wrapper to a Zoolander costume from “Mugatu’s Der-e-lict fashion line.”

The most common comparison far and wide however was to the dilophosaurus (a.k.a. a dinosaur) from Jurassic World. And between the perfect pleating and placement around the host’s head, it’s easy to see why fans found the look-a-like moment.

“TYRA!!!! Bestie. Who is dressing you??? Why do you look like the dinosaur from Jurassic Park,” a fan questioned. Another person quipped: “Tyra Banks looking like she just killed Newman in Jurassic Park.”

Someone else said, “What in the Jurassic World?!?!?” adding a side-by-side image of the America’s Next Top Model alum and the dinosaur.

Critics aside, Banks was pretty pleased with her outfit for the evening, crediting stylists Natalia Barzilai and Eric Archibald for finding the look. Hey, she even got in on the fun.

“Wings or a Fan? Whatever you call it, @nataliabarzilai and @ericarchibald worked their magic to make this happen tonight on @dancingabc. West coast, turn on your TVs now to see me change into THIS! On ABC, baby,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Fans quickly jumped into the comments section, some applauding the star for her fierce fashion. “Loving your fashion this season,” a follower wrote. Another added: “Either way you are 🔥🔥Yasssss, Queen!!!.”

For the show’s premiere last week, Banks wore a custom design by Bryan Hearns, which had a shattered glass-like design. She also worked with hairstylist Kim Kimble for a glitzed-out cornrow creation.

Fans didn’t get to see her coat on live TV, but the reality star did take to Instagram to show off her outerwear that honored the show’s 30th season.

It featured rhinestone studding on the lapels, a bling-encrusted belt that cinched the waist and a “30” with same shattered glass design as her dress underneath.

To see all of the fabulous fashion Banks will undoubtably continue to serve throughout the season, watch Dancing With the Stars on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.