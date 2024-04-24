Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies is defending his choice of shoes.

During an April 23 episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show, Davies, 31, was jokingly confronted about his high heels.

“Brock, some people might say those shoes are a mid-life crisis,” said an interviewer off screen, referring to his black snakeskin boots that featured a high heel and pointed tip.

Davies and fellow Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy immediately erupted into laughter.

“Listen, you know what? I have full respect for the heel game now,” Davies said, adding, “I enjoy it, I like it. This is not my midlife crisis. This is too good to be a midlife crisis.”

The reality star went on to joke that his shoes were arguably tame in comparison to the rest of his outfit, which consisted of a black tank top layered over a form fitting see-through shirt.

The interviewer then facetiously asked whether his shoes indicated that Davies was planning to star in Chicago alongside co-star Ariana Madix.

“I should be,” Davies quipped. “I would be there. If I could sing, I would project.”

“You would honestly kill it in Chicago,” Kennedy, 32, added.

Davies and Kennedy spent the rest of the after show unpacking all of the drama from episode 13 of season 11, which aired on Tuesday, April 23.

Davies, who joined Vanderpump Rules in 2021, has been married to Scheana Shay since 2022 (the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, in 2021). Shay, 38, has starred on the show since its inception in 2013. Kennedy, for his part, joined the show one year later in 2014.

Davies also shares two children — daughter Winter and son Eli — with his ex-wife. In a January episode of Shay’s “Scheananigans” podcast, he broke down when he recalled not being able to see his two children during their recent trip to Australia.

“It is a very difficult situation,” he said, adding, “Based on my actions and my past and what my actions have caused for these kids — especially when they were younger — there was obviously trauma there that needed to be mended. I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around.”