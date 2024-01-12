Vanderpump Rules star Brock Davies got very emotional while giving an update on his kids from his first marriage.

Scheana Shay‘s husband joined her on the Friday, January 12, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast to answer a wide variety of questions, including whether he was able to see the children he shares with his ex-wife during his and Shay’s recent visit to Australia.

“It is a very difficult situation. Based on my actions and my past and what my actions have caused for these kids — especially when they were younger — there was obviously trauma there that needed to be mended,” Davies began. “I need to keep turning up and show them that I am the dad that I want to be and that they want to be around.”

Before his marriage to Shay, 38, Davies welcomed daughter Winter and son Eli with his ex-wife. (Davies and Shay are parents to 2-year-old daughter Summer.)

Related: Scheana Shay's Husband Brock Davies' Family, Kids Brock Davies’ brood! Scheana Shay welcomed daughter Summer with her husband in April, and the Aussie has two other children from a previous marriage. Us Weekly broke the news in November 2019 that the “One More Time” singer was dating Davies. The California native told Us at the time that she had been introduced to […]

“I know everyone is interested in my two little ones and I love that and they are top of mind. But every time I go back home, the goal is to be able to have that door open there so when they want to heal that relationship with me, hopefully they can build that trust up,” he continued on Friday. “It is tough. My actions put me here and now I just need to keep being aware that I need to take my time with this and keep turning up.”

Davies acknowledged that he knew Bravo fans would be asking for an update as he and Shay documented the trip on social media.

“I wish I could tell everyone we met up but it is going to take time,” he said, confirming he didn’t see his son or daughter “They are going from preschool to high school so there is a bunch of things changing in their life and I don’t want to be another one in there. They have a loving dad, a loving half sister and a beautiful home. Right now, that is not their priority and I understand that.”

Related: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' Relationship Timeline Happily ever after! Scheana Shay found something special with Brock Davies after previously having several ups and downs in her dating life. The Vanderpump Rules star married Mike Shay in 2014 on the Bravo show and filed for divorce two years later. In 2016, Scheana reconnected with her ex, Robert Valletta, and their relationship was […]

During season 9 of Vanderpump Rules, Davies’ oldest children were a plot point.

“It’s more complicated than me kicking in the front door and seeing my kids. The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time. And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that,” he revealed in a November 2021 episode. “We had an argument and I slapped her.”

Davies added: “Following that, we moved to France. My little boy was born, we separated. And then we found out we were pregnant with my little girl. That led to an argument with me and her dad, and they pressed the domestic violence order on me.”

At the time, Davies explained that he went to court to appeal the charge and it was lifted. His relationship with his ex-wife didn’t get better and she allegedly took his children away. Davies later clarified that he stopped paying child support, which is why he wasn’t able to reunite with his kids.

Related: Celebrities Who Have Been Candid About Complicated Relationships With Their Pare... Over the years, stars including Jennette McCurdy and Macaulay Culkin have discussed hitting rock bottom with their parents. The iCarly alum broke down the abuse she faced because of her mother, Debra McCurdy, in her memoir, I Am Glad My Mom Died. “Of course, there are moments where I fantasize that my mom would’ve apologized […]

“When it comes to child support, we have paid them in full and now we are working on a healthy or better relationship with the kids’ mom and stepdad,” he noted on Friday’s podcast. “The goal is to be on top of my child support every month and communicate with them.”

The topic was initially wrapped up as the former rugby player mentioned how he would love for his kids to “come around eventually.” Shay, meanwhile, hinted that their relationship with Davies’ ex-wife has gotten better since they now “receive photos regularly” of his kids.

Shay attempted to change the subject with another fan question when Davies started to get emotional.

“There is a side of me that just wants to fight hard. But then there is another side that reminds me this is a tough balancing act. Actions have consequences,” he said while crying during the podcast. “Just hearing you talk about it [reminds me] I have to keep doing what I am doing. I am happy with the changes I made in my life and I am really happy with that.”