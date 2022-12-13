In her blonde era! Vanessa Hudgens surprised fans with a new look that may have been inspired by Lady Gaga.

The actress, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, December 12, to share an exciting new selfie. In the photo, she debuted bleached brows and a platinum wig. Her glam was finished with a stunning contour, a vibrant red lip and subtle eye makeup.

As for bling, the California native sported a thick gold choker, which covered her entire neck. Hudgens added some extra shine to the ensemble with a patent leather jacket. She captioned the post “Who even is she.”

In the comments section, fans were quick to point out the resemblance between the Spring Breakers star and the “Poker Face” singer, 36. “She’s giving Lady Gaga for sure!” one follower commented. A second fan asked, “Gaga is that you?” while a different social media user added “She’s a babe 🔥.”

Hudgens, however, has yet to confirm or deny speculation that Gaga was her muse.

This isn’t the first time the Princess Switch actress looked ultra-glamorous in a blonde ‘do. During her 2017 appearance on So You Think You Can Dance, Hudgens donned the brightened hue. Her tresses were styled in gorgeous beachy waves, and she stunned with a bold red lip. She completed her getup with shimmery eyeshadow and dramatic lashes.

While Hudgens is known for her luscious brunette locks, she has never shied away from switching things up. In addition to blonde, Hudgens traded in her long mane for a pixie cut to portray Agnes in the 2013 film Gimme Shelter. She also unveiled edgy red streaks in 2014.

The Polar star’s wardrobe is just as versatile, which she proved at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June. Hudgens, who served as the evening’s host, wore seven different outfits — kicking off the night in a Vera Wang frock and a high bun. The royal blue dress was finished with a delicate sweetheart neckline and train falling from her hip.

For her next look, she wore her hair down and loosely curled and paired it with a sequined gold mini dress. Later at the awards show, the It Girl looked effortlessly elegant in a bright pink Valentino mini dress with her locks gorgeously styled in a high pony.

Her boldest look of the night was when she donned a hot pink wig styled in a bob and bangs. To spice it up even more, she wore a figure-hugging latex number. The corset top was paired with a matching pair of shorts and knee-high boots.

More recently, Hudgens turned heads on the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in November. Her dark hair was straightened and she killed a smokey eye look. The Dog Days actress wore a Vera Wang sexy lace bra as a top and layered a sheer white jacket. Her floor-length black skirt completed the look and she opted for long black nails.