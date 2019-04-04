The only thing more iconic than David Bowie’s music? His totally unique fashion sense. And Vans is paying homage to some of the legend’s most iconic personas and works with a limited-edition clothing and footwear collection launching on Friday, April 5.

Setting out with the goal of commemorating Bowie’s life and legacy, the iconic California skater brand has reimagined some of the classics from its archive with imagery and inspiration spanning the musician’s illustrious career — from the hit single that kickstarted it all (i.e. 1969’s “Space Oddity”) to his final studio album, Blackstar (2016).

For all you sneaker buffs out there, Vans has given several of its signature unisex styles — the Classic Slip-On, Slip-On 47 V DX, Classic Era, Old Skool and Sk8-Hi — the David Bowie treatment.

The sunshine yellow suede-adorned Slip-On 47 V DX, for example, is an ode to the Hunky Dory album artwork and has a fuzzy checkerboard upper and white sole. The Classic Era lace-up (Vans’ OG skater shoe), meanwhile, features a colorful blue and green polka dot pattern in honor of “Space Oddity.”

There are also bright red patent leather high-tops in tribute to Bowie’s ultra-glam alter-ego Ziggy Stardust and all-black-everything slip-ons inspired by Blackstar. All the while, his Aladdin Sane album is memorialized on a pearlescent leather Old Skool kick complete with white laces and red and blue lightening bolts.

Oh, and did we mention there are children’s sneakers, too? The brand created a duo of precious pint-sized designs that match two pairs in the adult lineup. Mommy (or daddy!)-and-me style has never been cooler.

To complement all the fab footwear, Vans is also releasing long- and short-sleeve t-shirts and trucker hats with Bowie logos (think: lightening bolts) and album art.

Retailing between $65 and $80, the entire limited-edition Vans x David Bowie collection will be available at Vans.com and select Vans retail stores beginning Friday, April 5.

