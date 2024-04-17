Venus Williams always shows her support for fellow tennis stars — whether they are fictional or not.

The 43-year-old tennis champion attended the Los Angeles premiere of Challengers on Tuesday, April 16, in a gray asymmetrical mini dress. The form-fitting number featured ruched detailing, a cinched waist and a sculpted boatneck top.

Venus wore her hair straightened and down in a breezy slicked back style. She sported thick black winged eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and dewy foundation.

Challengers, which will be available to view in theaters starting on April 26, follows three tennis players — Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist) and Patrick (Josh O’Connor) — as they become embroiled in a messy love triangle.

Venus wasn’t the only real-life tennis star in attendance at the premiere. Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard was also present. She wore a black floor-length sequin gown, which she styled with open-toed heels and a white purse. Bouchard, 30, made history in 2014 at Wimbledon when she became the first Canadian player to make it to a Grand Slam singles final.

Notably, Venus’ sister and 23-time grand slam champion Serena did not make it to the premiere. Although her absence may have disappointed some fans, the premiere’s red carpet fashion looks more than made up for it.

Take Zendaya, 27, for example. She looked stunning in a custom Vera Wang gown that featured a black lace bodice and billowing pink and black layered skirt. She wore her hair up in a chic bun and played up her eyes with shimmery pink eyeshadow, long lashes, and thin black eyeliner. She topped the look off with dewy pink blush and glossy lips.

Throughout the Challengers press tour, Zendaya (with the help of her stylist of 13 years, Law Roach) has been channeling tenniscore in nearly every red carpet outfit. At the premiere’s afterparty, Zendaya wore a sleek yellow dress that matched the exact shade of a tennis ball. The form-fitting gown featured a plunging neckline and a single tennis ball detail at the waist.