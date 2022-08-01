Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have the key to a long-lasting relationship: matching outfits. The couple sported coordinated looks while enjoying a boat day, and they looked as youthful as ever.

“Looks like I inspired @DavidBeckham again!!!” the fashion designer, 48, captioned a photo of the two in red ensembles via Instagram on Sunday, July 31. “😂 matchy matchy 😂😂😂x kisses.” In the shot, the lovebirds, who have been married since 1999, are seen cuddled up to each other while seated on the edge of a boat. For the outing, Victoria rocked a red dotted dress and oversized sunglasses. The retired soccer star, 47, meanwhile, opted for a red polo shirt and green shorts.

Their water activity comes after the duo enjoyed a karaoke night.

“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice 🖤,” David captioned an Instagram video on July 23. In the brief clip, Victoria belted out the lyrics to the Spice Girls’ “Stop” with accompanying choreography.

“Only for you David,” the former Spice Girls singer replied to her husband’s social media post, before resharing the footage onto her Instagram Story.

The pair’s social media followers were immediately blown away by Victoria’s impromptu performance of the 1997 hit. “Posh girl still got it❤️,” one user wrote via Instagram comment, while others called for the musician to reunite with her former bandmates and go on tour.

While the Victoria Beckham Beauty founder has gone on to create successful fashion and beauty brands, she rose to fame as one-fifth of the British girl group — alongside Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — in July 1996 with the release of “Wannabe.” After three popular albums, the band took an indefinite hiatus in December 2000.

While the England native will always be praised as one of pop’s biggest stars, her daughter Harper thinks her famous mom has made some questionable style choices.

In an interview with Vogue Australia — published on July 3 — Victoria shared that her 10-year-old isn’t a fan of the looks she wore during her days in the girl group. “She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of makeup and a crop top,” the singer told the outlet. “She actually said to me recently, ‘Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable.'”

Harper continued: “‘They were just too short.'” The That Extra Half an Inch author said that’s when her husband chimed in, adding: “‘Absolutely, Harper! They really, really were.’ She was actually quite disgusted at how short my skirts were. I said, ‘Are you never going to wear skirts like that?’ [Harper] said, ‘Absolutely not.'”

The Beckhams are also the parents of sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17.

