Victoria Beckham may be known for her fierce fashion designs, but she’s a makeup maven at her core.

Beckham, 49, opened up about her love of glam in her new Allure cover story, telling the publication that she is “obsessed” with creating the perfect eyebrow look.

Beckham explained that she doesn’t “leave the house without” her Victoria Beckham Beauty BabyBlade brow pencil, which helps her create her signature filled-in brow. “My husband has never seen me without my eyebrows,” Victoria said of David Beckham.

“Makeup is my thing,” Victoria continued in the article, which debuted online Thursday, December 14. “Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art.”

A little over 10 years after unveiling her namesake clothing brand, Victoria introduced Us to her beauty venture in 2019. The makeup line was inspired by the former pop star’s go-to smoky eye. In addition to the brow pencil, her product range includes mascara, lipstick, highlighter sticks, blush, bronzing palettes and more. She also recently launched a collaboration with Augustinus Bader.

Despite finding so much success with beauty, Victoria asserted to Allure that her “passion” is “always fashion.” Since the launch of her fashion house, Victoria’s designs have been shown at Paris Fashion Week and worn by the biggest names, including Kim Kardashian, Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and more.

“It’s what I always wanted to do,” she told the magazine, adding that being a member of the Spice Girls helped her achieve that goal.

Victoria admitted, however, that she doesn’t consider herself a good singer. “At school, I had to work really hard to get less-than-average grades,” she added. “When I was dancing and singing, I had to work really hard to be good, but was never good enough.”

She continued, “I was an alright dancer. I was an alright singer. People were very quick to say, ‘You can’t sing.’ I can joke about it better than anybody. I’ll take the mickey out of myself. … I mean, obviously, I could sing a little. But I always had to work very hard just to be okay at anything. That’s why the Spice Girls worked: Individually we were underdogs, but collectively we worked.”

The Spice Girls — which included Victoria (Posh Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) and Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) — became a group in 1994 and disbanded in 2001. They have since reunited without Victoria several times over the years, although Victoria was part of the group’s performance at the 2012 Olympics in London.

While together, the Spice Girls racked up a number of awards, including a Brit Award for Song of the Year for “Wannabe” in 1997, a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist that same year and several American Music Awards in 1998.