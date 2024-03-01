Whitney Port is getting a head start on summer in style.

Port, 38, enjoyed a “trip for the soul” to Palm Beach, Florida, with family and took to Instagram on Thursday, February 29, to share some of her best moments from the getaway.

She kicked off the carousel of memories with a video that showed her cartwheeling on the beach in a chic swimsuit by the Australian brand Bondi Born. The black-and-white bikini featured a triangle top with crisscross straps and high-waisted bottoms. She accessorized with a beaded necklace and dangling earrings, and her hair was wet from the ocean water.

In a different snap, Port shared her vacation skincare essentials, which included Summer Fridays sunscreen, face wipes from Ursa Major and Nudeskin’s beloved peptide lip butter.

Additionally, the TV personality gave fans a glimpse at her beach day-approved accessories: white sunglasses and an ivory Gucci purse.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Port provided Us with major vacation wardrobe inspiration in a pale pink cover-up for a day in the sun and a modernized Hawaiian shirt, which she teamed with a Dior saddle bag for dinner. Port also included a snap of her husband, Tim Rosenman, and her mom, Vicki.

Port previously opened up about her warm-weather must-haves in her October 2023 Us Weekly cover story, in which she also spoke about her health and career. “I think slip dresses, we’re going to see a lot of coming this fall and spring, but having one in black is a good basic piece that I think you’ll wear a lot more than you think you will,” she said while taking Us inside her home and closet.

In addition to slip dresses, Port is a big fan of sets. “Set dressing isn’t going anywhere,” she declared. “It’s the easiest way to dress, and I feel like this [co-ord] in particular, it’s put together — but it’s also really comfortable and cozy, which is what my style is all about.”