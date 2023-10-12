Whitney Port schooled Us on fall fashion.

The 38-year-old TV personality and fashion designer welcomed Us Weekly inside her home and closet, sharing tips on how to shop for the current season — as seen in the video above.

Port broke down her favorite pieces for the cool-weather months, starting with an “every day look” that included a classic camel coat from Vince and blue jeans by Khaite. “It’s chic, and it’s sophisticated,” Port said of the outfit, which she paired with a black Maryam Nassir Zadeh T-shirt and a Déhanche belt. “[This] is something everybody can put together with their own wardrobe. All it really takes is a boot, jeans a black T-shirt and a jacket.”

Next, Port tried on an off-white knit two-piece from Simkhai teamed with pointed-toe kitten heels by Paul Andrews. “I am loving cream for fall,” Port told Us. “I feel like it’s a neutral color that goes with everything.”

Port went on to praise “set dressing” as a trend that will forever be in style. “Set dressing isn’t going anywhere,” she declared. “It’s the easiest way to dress, and I feel like this [co-ord] in particular, it’s put together — but it’s also really comfortable and cozy, which is what my style is all about.”

For look three, dubbed “girls’ night out,” Port changed into a black ME + EM slip dress and sparkly silver sandal heels from Cult Gaia. “This look is perfect for fall,” Port told Us, suggesting a “black blazer” to top the look off. “I feel this is so easy. A little black dress. I think slip dresses, we’re going to see a lot of coming this fall and spring, but having one in black is a good basic piece that I think you’ll wear a lot more than you think you will.”

Afterward, Port emerged in a look she called “wear it anywhere.” The easygoing but super stylish ensemble included a silk skirt from The Sei, a plush Jenni Kayne Sweater and BY FAR shoes. “This can be styled in so many different ways,” Port explained. “You can dress it up and wear it to brunch or dress it down and put some sneakers on. … It’s very versatile.”

Port’s last look was the most “fashion forward.” She looked edgy in a textured gray suit from Simkhai, which included a cropped blazer and a matching wrap skirt. “I just love a cropped jacket with really strong shoulders,” Port explained.

In addition to sharing trend tips, Port got real about her life and deeply personal struggles in her Us Weekly cover story.

In 2021, she revealed the heartbreaking news that she’d suffered her third miscarriage, and earlier this year, the fashion designer and influencer addressed headlines about her weight. Port told Us she was prompted to speak out because she started “feeling all the comments on [an Instagram] post I had done” and her husband, Tim Rosenman, suggested she “clear” things up.

“The concerns that were real, I appreciate. It’s the judginess of ‘Eat a burger,’” or ‘Maybe if you gain 20 pounds, you’d actually get pregnant,’” those things that are so unnecessary,” Port said.

Still, the conversations pushed Port to examine her relationship with food. “I can’t turn a blind eye to my best friend or sisters. I wasn’t thinking about food as a priority or water as a priority or sleep as a priority. I need to take nourishing myself more seriously,” she told Us.

To read more of our exclusive interview with Whitney Port, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.