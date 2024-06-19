Jason Kelce is not here for over-the-top Super Bowl rings.

Jason, 36, opened up about the lavish designs while chatting with brother Travis Kelce during the Wednesday, June 19, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “They keep getting more and more ostentatious,” Jason said, referencing the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2024 ring, which features 529 diamonds, 38 rubies and is set in 10-karat white and yellow gold. (The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the LVIII Super Bowl in February.)

“Awesome design, I do think that this looks cool,” he said, as Travis pointed out the sparkler is “unwearable” because of its massive size.

“This is my whole problem with Super Bowl rings and what it’s gotten to,” Jason said. “I fought so hard in 2018 after [the Philadelphia Eagles] won the Super Bowl to get a ring that was wearable.” Jason, who played 13 seasons with the Eagles, explained. He shared that two other players agreed with him, but the rest of the team voted to keep the colossal design.

Jason said he prefers the vintage Super Bowl ring designs when it was “just a gold ring.”

“It looks like it’s almost a class ring with a big ass ruby right in the middle of it,” he said. “I like that. I can wear that everyday.”

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Travis opened up about a typo on the ring, saying he didn’t “give a s—t” about the mistake.

“One major little goof on the ring, Miami is listed as the seventh seed because it has all of the games you guys had to win to get there,” Jason said, explaining the Miami Dolphins were actually the sixth seed.

“I think it makes it more unique,” Travis gushed.