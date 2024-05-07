To prep for her return to the Met Gala after 11 years, Jessica Biel bathed in 20 pounds of epsom salt.

In honor of this year’s theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and the dress code of “The Garden of Time,” Biel, 42, stunned in a bright pink floral Tamara Ralph gown. Biel documented her preparation process prior to the event, in which she soaked in epsom salt for 30 minutes in hot water.

“I know some people like to party before the Met Ball and party all weekend and all the things, and I have total respect for that,” Biel said in a Sunday, May 5, TikTok video. “But this is what I do to get ready for the Met Ball.”

The actress moved the camera to show 5 individual bags of epsom salt, which she poured into her bathtub, adding, “With water as hot as you can take it, [have] a 30-minute soak the night before. [Then] drink tons of water, and off to bed early.”

Even though Biel didn’t specify the reason for the bath, epsom salt is known to ease stress, relax the body, help muscles and nerves function properly and eliminate toxins.

Biel’s appearance at fashion’s biggest night marked her return after an 11-year hiatus. She previously attended the Met Gala in 2013 when the theme was “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.” One year prior, Biel walked the red carpet with then-fiancé Justin Timberlake by her side. The couple got married five months later in an extravagant Italian wedding.

Biel and Timberlake, 43, started dating in 2007 before tying the knot in 2012. They expanded their family with sons Silas in 2015 and Phineas in 2020.

Ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary, Biel praised Timberlake for how he spiced up their marriage. “I’ll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: ‘We might be married, but we have to keep dating,’ and it’s so true,” she told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together.”

Biel also reflected on her strong bond with Timberlake, telling Access Hollywood in April 2022, “I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life.’ We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

Timberlake did not join Biel at this year’s Met Gala because of his ongoing The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which is currently in San Jose, California . Ahead of Timberlake’s return to the stage, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Biel “believes” in her husband.

“They’re thriving as a couple,” the insider told Us earlier this month, noting that Biel was “understandably nervous” about how the travel could affect their dynamic. “She’s not throwing all caution to the wind.”