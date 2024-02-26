Martha Stewart is always pool-ready.

Stewart, 82, shared that “just in case” she “wants to go swimming,” she always wears a bikini under her clothes. “Bathing suits are my underwear,” she told Page Six at the 25th Old Bags Luncheon on Wednesday, February 21.

As for what brand she favors, Stewart revealed “I only wear Eres bathing suits under my clothes.” When it comes to style and fit, Stewart doesn’t like “any of that structured stuff” or “tight lace.”

“No Skims for Martha,” she joked of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label. “Is Kim Kardashian going to be mad at me?” Stewart told Page Six before asserting, the reality star “won’t be.”

In addition to always rocking a swimsuit, Stewart has been known to show off her bikini body. In May 2023, she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In her spread, Stewart rocked a number of skin-baring designs including a chrome one-piece from Body Glove featuring a scoop neckline and black zipper down her chest. She paired the swimwear with a silver necklace and oversized Gucci sunglasses. Stewart gave the camera a sultry pout as she took a dip in the Dominican Republic ocean.

In other snaps, Stewart donned a plunging white number from Monday Swimwear. She teamed the set with a voluminous orange Torso Creations coverup and dainty earrings. For glam, Stewart donned soft pink eyeshadow, dark eyeliner and glossy lips.

Stewart was also photographed on the beach in a tan swimsuit by Isa Boulder equipped with a square neckline and sexy spaghetti straps. The lifestyle guru elevated her ensemble with silver and gold bracelets and a dramatic Eric Javits straw hat finished with an oversized brim.