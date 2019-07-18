



Just when we thought Yara Shahidi couldn’t get any more beautiful (inside and out) she goes and does an unretouched photo shoot with Harper’s Bazaar that takes our breath away.

For the magazine’s August Real Beauty issue, the Grown-ish star looked cool, confident and chic in three different looks — all without the help of photoshop.

Shot by photographer Adrienne Raquel, in the first image the young activist oozes elegance in a white Oscar de le Renta gown with a draped scarf-like neckline. In the second she appears equal parts sexy and poised, donning a Michael Kors bodysuit and skirt. The last shot is a close-up that shows off the actress’ glowing complexion, envy-worthy jawline and gorgeous jewelry courtesy of Prada and Van Cleef & Arpels.

In the accompanying interview, The Sun Is Also a Star actress opened up about her fashion and beauty experience and how growing up in the Hollywood industry influenced it.

When discussing her latest gig as the new face of Bobbi Brown, she expressed pride in the brand expanding their shade range.

“I love that more brands are doing this,” she told the publication. “There have been times when I got out of the makeup chair and my skin looked gray. It’s why I think every single person of color usually brings their own makeup kit to set.”

When the news broke back in March that the 19-year-old would be starring in the new Bobbi Brown campaigns, diversity was the main talking point.

“I think the brand represents what my generation represents: The importance of inclusion,” she said in a statement from the makeup company. “The fact that it’s been so important for the brand in both makeup and philanthropic endeavors since the beginning, speaks to the fact that it’s not a commercial trend but something they’re committed to.”

Aside from beauty, the young star’s fashion picks are also important and full of purpose. She told Harper’s Bazaar that the she chooses clothes for specific reasons. “By not showing skin, I’m making a statement,” she said, expanding that “my clothes need to have movement.” But no matter what the point is she’s trying make, the main thing she keeps in mind — “fashion is all about joy.”

