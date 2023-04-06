Zayn Malik Unveils New Cornrows Hairstyle Amid Selena Gomez Romance Rumors

Makeover alert! Zayn Malik has a new look that has his fans going wild.

The 30-year-old singer unveiled cornrows via Instagram on Wednesday, April 5. In the snap, which Malik posted without a caption, the former One Direction member is seen rocking straight-back braids with the sides of his crown appearing to be shaved off.

Malik’s comments section has since filled with excited reactions from his fans. “YOU ARE THE MOST HANDSOME, TALENTED, PERFECT MAN TO EVER EXIST,” wrote one fan. A second social media user hilariously gushed: “God bless the dinosaur that died to make the fossil fuel that was treated to become petrol in the car that took his momma to the hospital to give birth to him.” A third follower added: “What a great thing to wake up.”

Prior to Malik’s braided ‘do, the U.K. native has rocked a buzzcut, a combover and a slicked back look. The musician has also experimented with color, donning pink, purple and blue crowns.

Malik’s latest makeover isn’t the only life update he’s making headlines for, however. Last month, the “Night Changes” crooner was spotted kissing Selena Gomez in New York City. The rumored lovebirds were also seen holding hands in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood.

“Zayn has known Selena for years and he’s definitely into her,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of Malik and the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, at the time. “He’s always admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out.

The source went on to note that the duo are not “super serious” or exclusive at this point. “She’s free to see other people,” the insider explained to Us. “However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”

Malik’s last relationship was with Gigi Hadid. The hitmaker and supermodel, 27, dated off and on for six years before splitting in October 2021. The former couple share 2-year-old daughter Khai.

Gomez, for her part, was most recently linked to Drew Taggart. In March, she hinted at wanting to settle down in a TikTok video that saw her lip-synching to the popular audio: “I hate it when girls are like, ‘Oh, my gosh, my crush doesn’t even know that I exist.’ Girl, my crush doesn’t even exist!” In her caption, the former Disney star added, “Still out here lookin for him lol.”