10 Fashion-Forward Father’s Day Gifts Dad Will Love

Father’s Day is right around the corner! Sunday, June 21, is the day devoted to all things dad! To help you in your quest to find the perfect present to make his day extra special, Us Weekly’s Stylish has rounded up some of the coolest grooming, fashion and lifestyle gifts he’ll adore.

Jason Momoa, Hugh Jackman, Matthew McConaughey and More Shirtless Dads Show Off Their Bodies: Photos

With so many gift options out there and so many different types of dad, shopping can get super overwhelming. We put in the work to find options perfect for the spirits enthusiast, the well-groomed gentleman, the dude who’s becoming obsessed with TikTok — and more!

For example: it’s about time the spirits connoisseur tasted Misunderstood Whiskey, a ginger-spiced blend of bourb and American whiskey, loved by Stephen Colbert. If he’s more into grooming than his beverages, you can’t go wrong with the new Ralph Lauren Polo Blue, a masculine scent inspired by the ocean that’s perfect for summer.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Mario Lopez and More 90s Hunks Who Are Dads Now

And the cool dad needs to get his hands on the Adidas Basketball x Harden Terry Cotton Sweatpants. The relax-fit pants have an elasticized cuff at the ankle and they feature a tie-dye print, which is as on-trend as it gets right now.

New father’s will love Tom & Teddy Swimwear. The brand sells matching father-and-son swim trunks that make for the cutest matchy-matchy moment and a great Instagram pic. If you want to match John Legend and his son Miles, check out the brand’s Light Blue and Berry Lobster Print swim shorts.

Celebrity Dads Who Had Children Late in Life

Keep scrolling to see these Father’s Day gift ideas and more, including skincare sets, a subscription foodies will lose their cool over, on-trend fashion staples and more!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)