Oscars

Paulina Porizkova and Aaron Sorkin Make Red Carpet Debut at 2021 Academy Awards: Photos

By
Oscars 2021 Paulina Porizkova Aaron Sorkin Make Red Carpet Debut 2021 Academy Awards
 Chris Pizzello/Pool/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5
podcast

All Smiles

The pair grinned.

Back to top