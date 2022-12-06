2023 is just around the corner. There are places to go, people to see and outfits needed for every RSVP. New Year’s Eve is a fun time to leverage the season’s hottest red carpet trends, bringing out the sparkle, sequin and luxe in your wardrobe. This year, celebrate New Year’s like a stunner with these 5 outfits that are nothing short of inspiring.
Credit: EXPRESS
5 Stunning Looks To Make Your Outfit the Main Event
2023 is just around the corner. There are places to go, people to see and outfits needed for every RSVP. New Year’s Eve is a fun time to leverage the season’s hottest red carpet trends, bringing out the sparkle, sequin and luxe in your wardrobe. This year, celebrate New Year’s like a stunner with these 5 outfits that are nothing short of inspiring.
Credit: EXPRESS
RSVP-READY DRESSES
If you’re unsure of the dress code, invest in a satin dress that will make your look the main event at any type of gathering. This sleek satin number from Express features a twist front and strong-shoulder details as seen on A-listers this holiday season. With its plunging V-neck and brilliant color, it’s an easy pick to arrive as the best-dressed guest and leave as the one that stunned.
Need a party icebreaker? You could chat for days about how soft this sweater is! Express’ cable knit tunic sweater is so versatile, it can take you from relaxing with family to a festive night out. Transform this cozy knit from every day to holiday by adding some sparkle and shine with these high-rise straight ankle sequin jeans in a black rinse. This red carpet trend will keep you cool yet elevated with just the right amount of edge.
We’re obsessed with luxe mini dresses seen on the red carpet this holiday season. Perfect for New Year’s Eve parties, this satin frock from Express is a gorgeous statement-making design that's sure to stun. With asymmetrical and ruching details, this dress is made to fit and flatter for an effortlessly chic look. The only thing missing is a large glass of champagne.
This New Year’s Eve, shine the brightest in the room by replacing the predictable sequin minidress with this stunning outfit. Express has this sequin peak lapel boyfriend blazer that’s chic for any age. Pair it with the matching super high-waisted flare pants to complete the look or mix and match the pieces to add some sparkle and shine to your everyday look. However you wear it, it will be the best way to ring in 2023.
While New Year’s Eve is the best night of the year to celebrate your yearly accomplishments while feeling glam, it also brings cold weather. You can still enjoy the night and beat the chill in this luxe wrap coat available in several colors from Express. Elevate any outfit with this cozy pick that won’t have you sacrificing comfort or style. Pair it with a houndstooth sweater dress and boots for the perfect holiday look suitable for the red carpet as well as a friend’s dinner party.