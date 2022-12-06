2023 is just around the corner. There are places to go, people to see and outfits needed for every RSVP. New Year’s Eve is a fun time to leverage the season’s hottest red carpet trends, bringing out the sparkle, sequin and luxe in your wardrobe. This year, celebrate New Year’s like a stunner with these 5 outfits that are nothing short of inspiring.

Credit: EXPRESS RSVP-READY DRESSES If you’re unsure of the dress code, invest in a satin dress that will make your look the main event at any type of gathering. This sleek satin number from Express features a twist front and strong-shoulder details as seen on A-listers this holiday season. With its plunging V-neck and brilliant color, it’s an easy pick to arrive as the best-dressed guest and leave as the one that stunned. Satin Plunge V-Neck Padded Shoulder Twist Front Maxi Dress Linked Twist Drop Earrings Velvet Metal Heel High Heeled Sandals

Credit: EXPRESS CHIC AND FESTIVE We’re obsessed with luxe mini dresses seen on the red carpet this holiday season. Perfect for New Year’s Eve parties, this satin frock from Express is a gorgeous statement-making design that's sure to stun. With asymmetrical and ruching details, this dress is made to fit and flatter for an effortlessly chic look. The only thing missing is a large glass of champagne. Satin Padded Shoulder Ruched Asymmetrical Mini Dress Twist Doorknocker Earrings Velvet Metal Heel High Heeled Sandals

Credit: EXPRESS SPREAD THE SPARKLE This New Year’s Eve, shine the brightest in the room by replacing the predictable sequin minidress with this stunning outfit. Express has this sequin peak lapel boyfriend blazer that’s chic for any age. Pair it with the matching super high-waisted flare pants to complete the look or mix and match the pieces to add some sparkle and shine to your everyday look. However you wear it, it will be the best way to ring in 2023. Sequin Peak Lapel Boyfriend Blazer Super High Waisted Sequin Flare Pant Velvet Metal Heel High Heeled Sandals

