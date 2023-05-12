Hubba hubba! The 2023 ACM Awards provided Us with major eye candy.

The hottest hunks in country music — and beyond — turned heads at the Thursday, May 11, ceremony, which was hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, in Frisco, Texas.

Kane Brown stole our hearts in a baby blue suit paired with a top by Orttu. The “Heaven” artist, 29, paired the pastel getup with glossy black dress shoes, giving the ensemble a polished finish.

The hitmaker racked a number of nods ahead of the Thursday soirée, including Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “Thank God,” which features his wife, Katelyn Brown. (The lovebirds took home the Video of the Year award for the track at the CMTs on April 2.) Kane took the stage during the awards show to perform his beloved track, “Bury Me in Georgia.”

Dak Prescott also turned heads, gracing the red carpet in a checkered blazer and classic blue jeans. The 29-year-old NFL star topped his look off with a wide-brimmed hat, which was fitting considering he’s a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. (The show was hosted at the Dallas Cowboys practice facility.)

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Chase Rice, for his part, accessorized with a hat, nailing the western aesthetic. He teamed the piece with a rustic brown jacket, dark denim and Chelsea boots. HARDY, meanwhile, commanded attention with a studded jacket and distressed pants. The Mississippi native completed his look with crocodile-embossed boots, a dad hat and layered pendant necklaces.

HARDY, 32, is the most-nominated artist of the night, racking up a total of seven nominations, including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. The “Wait in the Truck” crooner previously admitted to being shocked by the recognition. “I couldn’t believe it,” he said in April, per Billboard. “My first [publishing] deal was in 2014. I probably wrote seven or 800 songs that didn’t get touched until I started having success. All that is chipping away at your craft and listening to songs you wrote and comparing them to songs that beat those songs and then being like, ‘OK, back to the drawing board. Let’s do something different.’”

He added: “I definitely put in the time and the grind and the hours and I guess it’s finally paying off.”

Keep scrolling to see Brown, Prescott, Rice, Hardy and more of the hottest hunks at the 2023 ACM Awards: