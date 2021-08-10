Not big on working out but still want to get in on the athleisure action? Amanda Batula knows the feeling. In fact, it’s part of the reason she teamed up with workout brand Terez for the ultimate Loverboy-themed clothing collaboration.

“One of my favorite things is how we both talked about how you don’t have to always be working out or enjoy working out to enjoy wearing workout clothing,” the Summer House star exclusively told Us Weekly. “I don’t do the whole exercise thing, but I wear sports bras for the most part and then I just love being able to wear leggings or biker shorts with a sweatshirt ond a pair of sneakers to go get coffee.”

Merging Batula’s everyone-can-wear-athleisure approach with the colorful colors and patterns from Loverboy’s canned cocktails is what made the collab a no-brainer for Zara Tisch, the founder of Terez.

“We’ve always loved to support and collaborate with people who have similar values and are like-minded,” Tisch told Us. “At our core, we’re about the celebration of life and the good moments and celebrating those things. Loverboy truly believes that … We both love light, fun and joyful aesthetics.”

The collection, which is available on Tuesday, August 10, is complete with leggings, $105, two bras, $70, bike shorts, $75, and a windbreaker, $135, the latter of which the duo’s agreed-upon favorite.

Tisch explained that they meshed the “nostalgia of the ’90s” (they used the silhouette of her father’s old coat!) with the “Loverboy spin” to create a “really special piece.”

“For me, the windbreaker kind of inspired the theme for the collection, which was this vintage summer, a retro throwback and endless summer vibes,” Batula explained. “We use the pastels and the palms and just these really pretty sunset colors that are pulled from our [Loverboy] packaging as well. It just gives you that warm feeling.”

The same “good feelings” is also apparent in Loverboy’s merch, which has taken on a life independent of the canned beverages.

“I still don’t quite really understand [how the merch became so popular],” the reality star said. “I think that we’ve almost created this sort of community feel of people that just want to feel connected … It’s almost like if we were a band. You know, when you wear your favorite band, you share [their clothing] because you want to support them. We have such an amazing following and group of people that just want to be a part of this with us and support us.”