Kate Beckinsale, Leona Lewis and more celebrities are saying buongiorno to Venice for its 80th annual international film festival.

Amid the premieres and screenings, many of Hollywood’s finest stepped out at the amfAR Gala Venezia on Sunday, September 3. Beckinsale, 50, wowed in a sheer gold-and-black gown with a dramatic fringe train for the event. The British actress completed her look with a sleek high pony and gold jewelry.

Lewis, 38, also sizzled on the pink-colored carpet. The “Bleeding Love” singer flaunted her curves in a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder red dress with a matching bright lip. Lewis finished off her look with a statement diamond necklace and wore her naturally curly locks in an updo.

The event — benefiting the Foundation of AIDS Research — also saw the likes of Jesse Williams, Camila Mendes and Luke Evans step out.

Keep scrolling for more photos from the amFAR Gala Venezia: